One person was killed in a road accident that took place at Khari of Jamalukhi rural municipality-4 in the district. The accident that took place last night involving a mini-truck (Ga. 1 Ja. 5580) which was heading to Tari to Aryalgaon. The truck carrying straw fell off the road.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Uttam Aryal of Jamalukhi-4, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Bahadur Khatri.

Five people including the driver were injured in the accident. The injured are undergoing treatment at Dhading Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal