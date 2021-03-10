Health & Safety

A woman has died today after being attacked by a tiger in the Samjhana community forest in ward no. 3 of Madhuwan municipality, Bardia district.

Renuka Sunar,29, a resident of Madhuwan-3 was collecting green fodder for her cattle in the forest when the wild animal pounced on her, Police Inspector at the Armed Police Force Border Outpost, Bhagaraiya Asmin Magar said.

The incident reportedly took place in the forest area located in between pillar nos. 84 and 85 on the Nepal-India border.

Source: National News Agency Nepal