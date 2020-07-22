General

Bibek Darnal, 15, of Mechinagar-9 died when landslide buried a house at Buddhashanti rural municipality-7, Motidanda in Jhapa.

Police verified that the landslide occurred on Tuesday night had buried the house of Tej Kumar Baraili of Buddhashanti-7 leaving Darnal dead.

Tilmaya Baraili, 77, Kalpana Baraili, 15, and Prishtina Baraili, 19, were injured after the landslide buried the house. The injured are receiving treatment at a local Medical Nursing Home, informed the District Police Office.

Local people, police personnel and elected representatives had rescued the injured from the house, shared Buddhashanti rural municipality chair Ramesh Kumar Bhujel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal