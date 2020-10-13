Health & Safety, medical

A person died while two others were injured when a tractor they were travelling in met with an accident at Ridikot of Sanfebagar Municipality-7 in Accham district on Monday evening.

According to the Sudurpaschim State Police, Dipayal, 18-year-old Raju Nagaji lost his life to the accident while the injured ones were being treated at the local health facility.

Police said that incident occurred suddenly when the persons were travelling in a tractor (Se 1 Ta 8338) ferrying sand. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, said Police, adding that they were looking into the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal