One more person has been arrested among the six detainees, who escaped from Mahendranagar area police office of Dhanusha,

The team of District Police Office Dhanusha and Madhesh Province Police arrested 35-year-old Binod Kumar Sharma of Chireshwarnath Municipality-5. He was arrested from Lalgadh of Mithila Municipality-10.

Earlier, 25-year-old Harideep Singh of Mithila-2, 25-year-old Amit Mandal of Chireshwarnath-2 and Roshan Kumar Mahato of Mithila-6 have already been arrested, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri.

The six detainees escaped by digging a hole in the wall of the local police office. The search for the remaining two is ongoing, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal