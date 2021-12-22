Health & Safety, medical

One more person is reported to have contracted omicron variant of coronavirus in Nepal. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that a person contracted the omicron variant while 22 were found carrying the Delta variant. It was confirmed after gene sequencing.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Sangita Kaushal shared that the 98-year-old found infected with omicron variant is currently in home isolation. Earlier, one person had been found infected with this new variant of coronavirus in Nepal.

Meanwhile, out of 7,233 PCR tests, 217 were confirmed positive while 19 were founded infected from the antigen tests conducted among 43 in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 272 persons got recovery in the same period. The latest update recorded the death of two more persons.

Currently, 4,948 persons are getting recovery at home isolation, 237 in institutional isolation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal