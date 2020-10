General

One more COVID-19 patient died of virus infection today. A 41-year old woman of Butwal Sub Metropolitan City-11 died of the infection in course of treatment at COVID-19 special hospital in Butwal.

According to hospital sources, she was undergoing treatment with the support of ventilator in ICU in the hospital. With this, total deaths caused by the corona virus have reached 51 in the district till today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal