General

A coronavirus infected person died in course of treatment at Kohalpur-based Teaching Hospital in Banke district this morning.

Focal person of District Health Office, Banke, Naresh Shrestha, said that a 79-year-old man of Dang district died at the hospital early this morning.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on November 6 in course of pcr test carried out at Rapti Academy of Health Sciences, Dang.

He was admitted at the hospital on November 17 after he complained of health problem at a time when he was staying on home isolation.

With this, a total of 77 people including 40 of out of Banke district lost their lives due to coronavirus in Banke so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal