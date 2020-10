General

A coronavirus infected person of Shuklagandaki municipality in Tanahun district died this morning.

The 50-year-old person died in course of treatment at Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, said Health Director Dr Binod Bindu Sharma. He tested positive for coronavirus on October 24. With this, the number of people died from coronavirus has reached 11 in Tanahun and 68 in Gandaki province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal