General

One more employee of the Supreme Court has been found infected with Corona Virus today. According to Assistant spokesperson at the SC, Devendra Dhakal, the official was found infected during a PCR test of 180 frontline employees held on Saturday.

Earlier two employees in the court were found infected while conducting PCR test on 182 employees.

With this, the total number of infected in the Apex Court has reached three till today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal