One more infected has died of Corona Virus in the district. A 75-year-old woman from ward no. 1 of Bharatpur sub-metropolis died this morning at the Chitwan medical college hospital, Bharatpur.

A patient of asthma and high blood pressure, the woman had been admitted to the hospital on October 8 and was diagnosed carrying the virus a day later. She had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

This takes the death tally due to COVID-19 in the district to 33.

Source: National News Agency Nepal