General

A fresh case of Kala-azar has been found in Bajura with the beginning of summer. According to the District Hospital Bajura, six-year-old Nima Chhiring of Baudi of Himali rural municipality-3 was lately diagnosed with the parasitic disease.

The child who was constantly ill since the past three months was admitted to the Hospital on Wednesday evening. Before this, he was treated at the local health facility, but not recovered.

Hospital information officer Nripa Raj Giri told RSS that the child was diagnoised with the Kala-azar. He is malnourished and severely anemic as well. In these conditions, the child is prescribed for the ICU care and preparations are underway to send him to an advanced health facility.

Hospital officiating chief Dr Milan Joshi said the risk of diseases like Kala-azar and dengue is high during summer and preventive measures are needed.

With this, the cases of Kala-azar have reached five in the district. Prior to this, four cases were reported in Kolti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal