One more Nepali has died of coronavirus infection in Britain on Monday, taking the death toll of Nepalis to 35 so far. The deceased is Narayan Konme Gurung, a philanthropist.

Gurung was admitted to the George Eliot Hospital at Nonington after suffering from cough and cold since last week. He was being treated in ICU ward for some days before his death, said Surya Gurung, manager of local Gorkha Palace Restaurant and a social worker.

Born in Charbhanjyang of Parbat district in Nepal, Narayan had joined the British Gurkha Forces while studying in class 8. Later he quit service in the British Gurkha Army and returned Nepal to complete his school education. He passed the School Leaving Certificate (SLC) examination in 2027 BS and studied up to Master’s level. Thereafter, Narayan also worked as a teacher in Nepal for some years.

He was famous as a philanthropist in Britain and lived in Aldershot. He leaves behind a wife, one daughter and two sons who live in Nonington.

Source: National News Agency