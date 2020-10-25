General

One more Nepali succumbed to COVID-19 abroad last week, taking the fatality caseload among the Nepalis abroad to 284 in 19 countries.

According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) Health Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, a Nepali migrant worker in Saudi Arabia died due to the flu-like infection.

Dr Sapkota shared that the number of COVID-19 infected Nepalis abroad stood at 42,752 in 42 countries. Of them, 39,179 have already recovered normal health.

In Nepal, 155,233 people have been recorded to have contracted the deadly infection. Among them, 108,334 have fully recovered. A total of 842 COVID-19 infected persons lost their lives to the coronavirus infection till date.

The NRNA has also continued coordinating efforts to rescue stranded Nepalis abroad. Altogether 120,829 Nepalis have been rescued from 32 countries so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal