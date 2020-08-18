Health & Safety

An elderly COVID-19 infected person from Dhulikhel Municipality-7 in Kavrepalanchowk district has succumbed to COVID-19 today. Confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 around a week ago, the 98-year-old man was undergoing treatment at the Dhulikhel Hospital.

The family members of the deceased have also contracted the deadly infection, according to Romi Prasad Byanju, ward chair of Dhulikhel Municipality ward no 7. Of the total 12 family members in the deceased’s family, nine have tested positive for the flu-like infection.

He shared that with the demise of the elderly, the COVID-19 casualty in the district has reached two. Earlier, a 50-year-old woman from Paanchkhal Municipality-2 had died of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu-based KIST Hospital.

The COVID-19 cases have been alarmingly increasing in the district lately. On Saturday nine COVID-19 cases were reported while five on Sunday and four on Monday.

A total of 94 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district so far among them two have succumbed to the infection, 32 have recovered and returned home while the rest others are undergoing treatment in various isolation facilities in the district, according to the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post, Kavrepalanchowk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal