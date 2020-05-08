Health & Safety

One more case of COVID-19 has been reported Friday totaling the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 102 as of now.

In a routine press conference here Friday, Spokesperson at the Minister of Health and Population, Dr Bikash Devkota, shared that a 16-year-old boy was found to have been infected with COVID-19 during a test at Bheri Hospital’s lab.

There are 31 COVID-19 patients in State-1, 30 in State-2 and 7 in Bagmati State. Similarly, Gandaki State has recorded 2 COVID-19 patients, while 27 from each State -5 and Sudurpaschim State.

No COVID-19 patients have been reported from Karnali State so far. Among the infected ones and those undergoing treatment, 30 patients have returned home after recovery.

Source: National News Agency