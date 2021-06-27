General

Though schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Secondary School in Pashupatinagar of Bardibas municipality-9 has come up with an innovative approach to keep the students busy.

Accordingly, the school has initiated the one student one tree campaign. In coordination with the Division Forest Office, Mahottari and support of Janasahayogi youth network, Bardibas, the school has provided saplings of various species including of fruits to the students.

The students have been asked to plant at least one tree in their vicinity and take regular care of it. So far, 500 saplings have already been planted, head teacher of the school, Haridev Mahato said. This has also helped generate awareness about preservation and protection of the nature and forests.

Source: National News Agency Nepal