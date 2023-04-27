Health & Safety, medical

A COVID-19 patient has died in the last 24 hours while receiving treatment, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

Ministry's assistant spokesperson Dr Samir Adhikari said that the country reported 111 new cases of coronavirus infection and one death.

Currently, the Kathmandu Valley has 378 reported cases of coronavirus and of them, six patients are receiving treatment in ICU.

Likewise, the Ministry said that the number of people taking anti-COVID-19 vaccines is on the rise.

Furthermore, the Ministry has urged the people to receive anti-COVID-19 vaccines including the booster dose.

Source: National News Agency Nepal