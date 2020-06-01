General

Around one thousand Indian nationals working in various sectors including brick kilns in the district have returned home through the local Gaddachauki transit point.

This many Indians who were stranded in Nepal due to the lockdown have returned to their home in India via this transit point over the last six days until Sunday, the District Administration Office Kanchanpur stated. The Indian nationals were sent to India in coordination with the Indian administration. They were sent home after examining their health at the border transit itself.

As per the date made available by the Kanchanpur district administration, 107 Indian nationals returned home on Sunday, 262 on Saturday, 178 on Friday, 86 on Tuesday, 254 on Wednesday and 171 on Thursday.

Similarly, nearly 17 thousand Nepalis have entered the country through the Gaddachauki transit over the last seven days. Three thousand 58 people entered on Sunday, 3752 people entered on Saturday, 2778 people entered on Friday, 2405 people entered on Thursday, 1586 people entered on Wednesday, 690 people entered on Tuesday and 2,637 people entered on Monday.

Arrangements have been made to keep them at the transit camp and sending them to the quarantines at the local levels of the related districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal