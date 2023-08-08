General

One-way traffic has resumed along Narayangadh-Muglin road section from 9:30 am today after clearing the landslide occurred at two places.

Vehicular movement was obstructed from around 5:20 am after landslide occurred near Kalikhola of Ichchhakamana rural municipality-6. Similarly, another landslide also occurred at Topekhola, which is near 500 meters away from Kalikhola.

Chief of the District Police Office, Chitwan, Rameshwor Karki, said one-way traffic has resumed after removing the landslide debris of both places.

Efforts are underway to clear the landslide debris using an excavator of the Road Division Office in order to resume two-way traffic, he added.

With the resumption of one-way traffic, stranded vehicles are moving towards their destinations. Passengers have been facing problems due to frequent obstruction of Narayangadh-Muglin road section.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal