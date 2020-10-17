General

An online news portal, 'everestawaj.com' has come in operation from Pokhara. It was launched today. This online has been run with the collaboration of leading media person and industrialist of Pokhara who have two decades of experience in the media sector.

Chairperson of the media house Karma Kumari Gurung, while launching the online portal, said the news portal will fulfil its social responsibility as a strong medium of social transformation.

Editor Deependra Shrestha said the media house would be made more refined in the coming days. Shrestha, who is the president of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Kaski chapter, shared that they would operate FM radio from December and online television within this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal