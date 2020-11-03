General

The Foreign Employment Board has made provision by which amount could be deposited in the Foreign Employment Welfare Fund through pay service firms. The Board stated that this provision has been made so that the service-recipients can take the service in an easy way and with the objective of making its service technology-friendly.

Board's executive director Rajan Shrestha said the fund's payment could be made in an easy and simple way through E-sewa Phone-pay Pvt Ltd and Sparrow Pay Pvt Ltd, the two firms that have got permission from the Nepal Rastra Bank for carrying out financial transactions.

Rule 24 of the Foreign Employment Regulations, 2064 has the provision by which the Nepali citizen going on foreign employment by taking labour permit should deposit amount in the Welfare Fund. Such a citizen whose contract period is three years should deposit Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 if the contract period is more than that.

The Board has been providing financial support from the amount deposited in the Fund in case a person dies or becomes physically disabled and sick in course of the foreign employment. Education scholarships are also provided to the children of the person who dies in course of foreign employment.

The Board has made it clear that the service-recipient need not pay any additional charge for availing of service from the pay service providers. It has likewise made provision by which the family members of the person who dies or becomes physically disabled in course of foreign employment can apply for relief assistance at the local level itself and the amount is deposited in the bank account of the person concerned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal