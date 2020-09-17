General

The long and medium routes witnessed operation of some 15 per cent of public vehicles on Thursday. It was the first day after six months of disruption on long route bus service owing to COVID-19 lockdown in different parts of the country including the federal capital, Kathmandu.

In July, the government had allowed operation of public vehicles briefly but within the district.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs' National Federation, Saroj Sitaula, viewed that the little presence of vehicles on Thursday could be the reason of Bishwokarma puja, the day the vehicles are worshiped. Another reason could be that most of the vehicles were out of the federal capital. "In the coming days, number of buses will increase gradually despite COVID-19 fear," he hoped.

The government has not come up with any standard on health safety on public transport so far. The bus drivers are confused where to stop bus for breakfast and lunch for the passengers during the travel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal