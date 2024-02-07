Only cinema hall in Lamjung closed in lack of viewers

_: The only cinema hall in Lamjung district, Annapurna Hall, has been closed for three weeks. The cinema hall with 273-seats capacity is located at Besisahar municipality-8. Owner of the cinema hall, Pradeep Basnet, said there was no option for him but to shut down the theatre after the viewers stopped turning up. He also blamed the quality of films, while claiming the hall having adequate amenities. A Hindi movie, Salar, was screened here before closure. It failed to attract audience. Earlier, people not only from urban areas but also from villages crowded the cinema hall to watch every new show. There are other factors to limit audience- most of the youths have left villages for overseas employment and those who are in the country joined the bandwagon of digital entertainment with the expansion of internet and IT infrastructures. Basnet shared the plight that he has been incurring the loss of Rs 5,000 every day due to inoperative recreational facility. He is however not unfazed. He is planning to screen Nepali movies-- 'Dayarani' and 'Hattichhap' soon. The cinema hall was established in 2045 BS. Earlier, there were other cinema halls at different places in the district. Source: National News Agency Nepal