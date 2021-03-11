General

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel has said that the fresh election was the solution of derailed political course.

In a press meet here today, leader Pokharel urged all to be ready for fresh election to give out let to the fluctuated political course in the parliament and outside.

On another note, leader Pokharel opined to go for party unity between CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) following a new course developed after the Court’s verdict.

He added that such unity would be from district levels to centre in a new way. He further added that the UML was thinking to unify the party cadres and leaders reaching before May 16, 2018 course.

DPM Pokharel also committed to initiate to end irregularities surfaced in different developmental projects there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal