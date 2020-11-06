Entertainment, Fashion

A music video 'Pradeshiko Peeda' produced by singer Nabaraj Ghimire and Season Entertainment was released on Friday.

Actor and director Akash Adhikari, senior beautician Sita Neupane Pathak and senior corporate chef Kumar Chalise released the music video.

Binod Danuwar is the singer while photo journalist Pradip Onta and Sonam KC are presented as the actors in the music video.

Nabinbabu Gurung is the director cum videographer in the video.

Onta, who is a photojournalist with RSS, said he performed his role in the music video with a purpose to make some contribution to art sector.

On the occasion, winners of Mrs Nepal Lockdown Talent Haunt organised by Season Media were crowned and prized.

Source: National News Agency Nepal