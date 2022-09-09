Key Issues

First President of the Republic Nepal, Dr Ram Baran Yadav said the onus has come on the political parties to protect the Constitution.

At a felicitation and awards distribution programme organized here on Friday by the Tej-Tirtha Trust on the occasion of 109th birth anniversary of the People's Leader BP Koirala, he said the political parties should come forward to protect the Constitution when it was facing attacks.

"It is the key responsibility of political parties, including the Nepali Congress to save the main law of the land. The parties should take the onus to safeguard the constitution as their outcome document". Dr Yadav asserted.

He urged all sides to put coordinated efforts to build a prosperous country by addressing the essence of unity and territorial integrity.

The first president further expressed sadness on delay in the promulgation of federal, provincial and local level laws.

Noting that the constitution was promulgated considering nationality, sovereignty and geography related issues, he said time has come to put efforts for safeguarding the constitution.

Formation of three-tier of governments with the promulgation of the Constitution was a noticeable achievement, he said, adding there was however dissatisfaction among the public on corruption and bad governance nurturing in the country.

He further lamented on NC failure to study and comprehend BP's Jail Journal, speeches and autobiography (Atmabritanta) of late.

NC leader and former minister Bhimsendas Pradhan recalled BP Koirala's unparalleled contributions to bring democracy to the people.

Awards and honours on different genres

The Terk-Tirtha Trust that was established in the name of NC Kathmandu district's former President and former Minister of State Tirtharam Dangol and his spouse Tejmaya Dangol felicitated individuals having substantial contributions to the society and journalism sector.

Acknowledging contributions to the freedom and peace, the Trust has felicitated senior journalist Professor Puruswottam Dahal. He was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 100,000 along with a certificate.

Likewise, senior journalist Kabir Rana and young journalist Radhika Budhathoki were also honoured for their contributions to democracy and peace. The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000 each.

Likewise, two renowned Newari literary writers were also felicitated and awarded on the occasion. They bagged a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal