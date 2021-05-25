General

The services of outpatient department (OPD) in Western Regional Hospital in Pokhara have been closed indefinitely from today.

Issuing a notice, the hospital has stated that all the OPD services were halted from today as per the government directive to focus on the management of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital under the Federal Government was recommended to make COVID Hospital from the Gandaki Province Government some days ago.

Hospital’s director Prof Dr Bharat Bahadur Khatri said that the decision was taken as per the direction of the Ministry of Health and Population issued on May 23.

For the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the hospital has managed 42 isolation beds, 17 ICU, seven ventilators and 16 HDU beds.

Source: National News Agency Nepal