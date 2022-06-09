General

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has reminded that a license is required to provide internet service.

Issuing a notice today, the telecommunications regulatory body stated that the clause-21 of Telecommunications Act- 2053 BS (1997) has banned the operation of telecommunications services without permission and urged one and all to abide by it.

As the notice mentions, the NTA has received complaints that internet service via satellite is being operated for the past few days and it is against the law.

The NTA has warned that it would take an action as per the law in case of the violation of the Act.

It has also urged the public for cooperation for the effective implementation of the Act, requesting one and all to inform if there is any case of the operation of service without permit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal