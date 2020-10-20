General

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel has initiated to make the activities of Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) effective.

DPM Pokharel has discussed with chief secretary Shanker Das Bairagi to this end today. DPM Pokharel said that looking after the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers by a DPM was a new practice and he will give a good result in the new practice after forging coordination among the Ministries.

Similarly, chief secretary Bairagi said that he would be effortful to bring newness in service delivery and good governance.

On the occasion, DPM Pokharel was briefed about the OPMCM by chiefs of five division there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal