General

The opposition alliance has expressed concern over the potential risk of the loss of hard-earned achievements of the Nepali people.

Issuing a joint press release Tuesday, five top leaders of the alliance lamented the government’s move for dissolving the House of Representatives (HoR) twice against the letter and spirit of the Constitution, governing the country through ordinance, interfering with the constitutional bodies and other state agencies, creating divisions in the political parties, failing to protect the lives of the people from coronavirus pandemic and inaction regarding disaster preparedness.

The top leaders, including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party Chair Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janamorcha Vice-President Durga Poudel accused the government of being passive and irresponsible in addressing such pertinent issues of the country.

In the press release, the top leaders commented that the government has pushed the political course of the country to instability in less than three years rather than serving the people’s aspiration towards prosperity and country interests which they said has also undermined the achievements of the people’s movements and national welfare.

“It is very disappointing that the Election Commission has failed to demonstrate its impartial legal and judicious roles as per the stipulated responsibilities by continuously breaching legal arrangements, established assumptions and tradition on the disputes over the ownership issues of political parties. Such acts would ultimately undermine the democratic exercise. Such erring activities should be immediately put to an end”, reads the press release.

The alliance has also expressed its commitment to work in tandem for the protection of the Constitution, democracy, parliament, national interests, people’s lives from different natural hazards and public aspirations. The alliance has called for all to play their part in the protection and preservation of overall welfare of the people, Constitution, democracy and rule of law.

Source: National News Agency Nepal