The five-party alliance of the opposition has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in regard to the restoration of the House of Representatives (HoR).

The SC on Monday issued a verdict for the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba to the post of Prime Minister.

A meeting of the opposition parties held today has thanked all involved in the protests demanding reinstatement of the House.

Nepali Congress leader Bal Krishna Khand said that the opposition parties’ leaders would meet on Tuesday and further decisions would be taken accordingly.

He said that the leaders have held discussions to form a small-sized cabinet on Tuesday by including all political parties.

After the meeting, former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai said that the alliance would move ahead to troubleshoot the countries’ pressing issues.

Likewise, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Dev Prasad Gurung said that discussions were held to forge maximum efforts to take all parties into confidence.

He also said that the top leaders would hold discussions on Tuesday again and necessary decision would be taken.

During the meeting, CPN (UML) senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal expressed his solidarity in the struggles for the defence of constitution and democracy and expressed best wishes to former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to move ahead to resolve the people’s crises.

Nepali Congress President Deuba, Maoist Centre’s Chairman Prachanda, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal’s Chairman Upendra Yadav, Rastriya Janamorcha’s vice-chairwoman Durga Poudel and other leaders of the parties were present at the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal