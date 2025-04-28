Opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) Demands Urgent House Discussion on Agitating Teachers and Doctors



Kathmandu: The major opposition party, CPN (Maoist Centre), has registered a resolution of urgent public importance in the House, seeking a discussion to address the pressing demands of teachers and doctors who are currently agitating for their professional rights.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Party Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey has criticized the government for neglecting the voices of these professionals, emphasizing the necessity for immediate intervention. The resolution has gained support from Chief Whip of Rastriya Swatantra Party Santosh Pariyar, CPN (Unified Socialist) Lawmaker Sher Bahadur Kunwar, Aam Janata Party Chair Prabhu Sah, and Rastriya Janamorcha Chair Chitra Bahadur KC, all of whom have seconded the proposal.





The resolution outlines six key reasons why the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, along with the Ministry of Health and Population, should engage in discussions on the matter. It highlights the need to implement past agreements made between the government and the Federation of Nepal Teachers. The resolution criticizes the government’s lack of attention towards the teachers’ movement centered in Kathmandu, which included a relay hunger strike at the Education and Human Resource Development Center and involvement from various levels of government and political parties.





Furthermore, the resolution calls for a discussion to enhance the quality and accessibility of health services by implementing decisions made by the Medical Education Commission. It stresses the importance of advancing the education sector for millions of students across the nation.

