Oranges worth Rs 290 million was produced in Tanahu last year.

A total of 9,645 metric tonnes of orange was traded in the fiscal year 2022/23, according to Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Tanahu. Centre's Chief Kul Prasad Tiwari shared that orange farming was done in 610 hectares of land in the district.

In the fiscal year 2021/22, the district recorded 9,510 metric tonnes of the citrus fruit production while year 2020/21 saw 9,310 metric tonnes.

Orange production has increased in the district every year. Farmers are attracted to orange farming as they fetch good income from it, said Tiwari.

There is a possibility of expansion of the orange farming across 8,570 hectares land in the district, according to Tiwari. Most of the produces grown here are sold outside the district.

The Centre has allocated Rs 10 million for the ongoing fiscal year 2023/24 to support the farmers for orange farming.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal