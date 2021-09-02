Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court, while hearing the writ petition filed on whether the Chief Justice should sit in the Constitutional bench, has issued an interim order not to hear the dispute related to the Ordinance on Constitutional Council immediately.

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal today issued an interim order not to hear the dispute over the ordinance in the Constitutional bench till the final settlement of the writ petition. As a result, the hearing of the dispute over the ordinance, which was pending with the order on Friday, has also been stopped.

The order states that a written reply should be submitted within 15 days, including the reasons for the Chief Justice not sitting in the Constitutional bench, and to have the case registered on the third day after receiving the written reply as it is a matter of national importance.

Considering the importance of the constitutional issue, the order has called for the presence of two senior advocates from the Supreme Bar and the Nepal Bar Association as Amicus Curiea.

Advocate Dr Ganesh Regmi had filed a writ petition seeking an order that the Chief Justice should be allowed to sit in the Constitutional bench as per the Constitution of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal