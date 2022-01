Health & Safety

The Supreme Court has issued an order in the name of the government to make essential medicines like citamole and paracetamol easily available.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma passed the order in the name of the government today.

The court issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Tika Bahadur Kunwar in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an order to provide essential medicines including citamole to the citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal