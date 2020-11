Human Rights

The Supreme Court has issued an order to not implement the school level national curriculum. The addition of social studies and lifeskills education in Grade 11 from the current academic year has been affected as a result.

A single bench of justice Pursottam Bhandari issued the order to not implement the new curriculum until the interim order is resolved.

The order today comes in response of a writ petition filed by Bhagwata Aryal among others.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal