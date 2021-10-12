General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Uma Regmi has said the Ordinance to regulate the sale and distribution of acid and other harmful chemicals has got neutralized due to the parliament obstructions from the main opposition CPN (UML).

Talking to media persons here today, the Minister said the Ordinance meant for combatting primarily the violence against women had turned to be ineffective because of the ongoing House obstructions from the main opposition.

The document will be reactivated for the justice of women, according to the Minister. “The Ordinance was not abrogated, it just turned to be ineffective,’’ she said, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned to deliver justice to women.

She further vowed the full enforcement of laws regarding the women, children and senior citizens.

The Minister took time to assure that the government would provide security allowance for senior citizens and people with disabilities at their doorsteps bearing in mind inconvenience they are facing to visit banks to draw the amount. “Now, COVID-19 vaccines for children is the priority of the government.’’

Stating that she had realized that some substantive works were required in her ministry and the government would work for bringing women to the decision-making levels.

On a different note, the Minister made it clear that there remained no issue in the current coalition government. With the government getting a full shape, all stalled works would see a progress, the Minister added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal