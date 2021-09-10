General

The Ordinance Relating to Political Parties (second amendment)-2078 BS has been tabled amid the protest of the lawmakers of the CPN (UML) in today's meeting of the National Assembly.

Amid the protest, NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsina allowed Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand to table the ordinance.

Earlier, lawmakers of the CPN (UML) protested by standing at their respective seats soon after Chair Timalsina announced the beginning of the House business. The NA Chair allocated time to CPN (UML) lawmaker Devendra Dahal to put forth the view.

On the occasion, Dahal accused Speaker and Election Commission of hatching conspiracy against the CPN (UML) to weaken and to split it.

The CPN (UML) had been demanding not to give recognition of lawmaker to its 14 members facing party's action.

Chair Timalisna had urged the opposition lawmakers to create environment to run the House business as they have already drawn the attention of the House and general people through their statement.

The ordinance was tabled amid the protest after CPN (UML) continued their protest ignoring Chair Timalsina's request.

The meeting passed the condolence motion on demise of Constituent Assembly members—Juth Bahadur Khadgi (JB Tuhure) and Mahendra Sherchan.

The next NA meeting has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on September 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal