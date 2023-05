General

An ordinance to amend some Nepal Acts related to the Civil Code, 2080" has been tabled at the House of Representatives.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung tabled the Ordinance in today's meeting of the House of Representatives. The ordinance was promulgated by the President on May 3.

The government had decided to amend the law through an ordinance to address the problems of the usury or loan sharking victims.

Source: National News Agency Nepal