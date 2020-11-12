Health & Safety

Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal shared that an ordinance was prepared to tide over the legal issues relating to the import of the COVID-19 vaccine once its trial succeeds.

Inspecting the Citizen Care Centre at Biratnagar, Morang built by the State No 1 government, Biratnagar Metropolis and private sector for providing free treatment to the COVID-19 patients, Minister Dhakal lauded the efforts of the state government and private sector for constructing the 100-bed Centre.

Dhakal pledged to prioritize oxygen, ICU and ventilator for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Centre and shared that the government was preparing to add another 3500-bed in such centres to be built in Kathmandu Valley and other places of the country to treat the COVID-19 infected people.

Minister for Social Development in the State No 1 Jeevan Ghimire, State-Minister Jasamaya Gajmer and Centre’s coordinator Pawan Sharada shared that the State No 1 government had provided Rs 20 million, the private sector Rs 10.5 million and the Biratnagar Metropolis Rs 2.5 million for the Centre.

Minister Dhakal had also inspected the Koshi Hospital at Biratnagar.

Meanwhile, the telemedicine service has been launched to provide easy healthcare services to the public residing in the bordering area in the State No 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal