Oriental Philosophy as Source of Knowledge: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has emphasized that oriental philosophy is the source of knowledge and is characterized by unity and harmony. He shared these insights during a consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Badri Narayan Temple in Ramkot, Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel highlighted that the solidarity inherent in oriental culture promotes peace, tolerance, and fraternity. During his address, he underscored the importance of coexistence as a fundamental aspect of oriental civilization and philosophy. He also expressed the belief that religion transcends sects, and spiritualism surpasses religion itself.





President Paudel further noted that the establishment of the temple would not only enhance Vedic culture and traditions but also boost religious tourism. He pointed out the global pursuit of physical development, which has led to challenges in peace, good governance, and mutual assistance. In light of these issues, he stressed the necessity of spiritual awakening within the community.

