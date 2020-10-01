General

surgeon at Karnali State Hospital Dr Hari Sapkota has died of Corona Virus. He died during treatment at the Bheri hospital in Nepalgunj, according to Chief of Karnali State Health Services Directorate Dr Rabin Khadka.

The 58-year-old had tested positive to the deadly virus two weeks ago, and had been shifted to the Bheri hospital after his condition worsened at at the state hospital. He had been working at the hospital as Consultant Chief since a long time.

This is reported to be the first case of death of a medical doctor from COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal