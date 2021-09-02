Key Issues

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ramchandra Poudel, has said a common candidate would be picked from his panel for party president in the forthcoming 14th general convention. Poudel organized a news conference at party central office, Sanepa on Thursday and viewed that the programme was to give a message that his panel was together and united.

"Only one candidate from our panel will field candidacy for the post of president in the 14th general convention to save the party," he argued. For the convention to change leadership, the ward level convention is beginning on Friday. He however said consensus was yet to be reached on whom to field for the president.

He reminded the party cadres and leaders across the country that the panel except the establishment would have common candidate for party president. Discussions were underway about it.

The senior leader complained that the dispute on the active membership of the party was yet to be settled in the party. The dedicated cadres must not be deprived of party membership, he underscored.

Together with the senior leader were party General Secretary Dr Sashank Koirala, Treasurer Sitadevi Yadav, former general secretary Prakashman Singh, former joint general secretaries Dr Ramsharan Mahat and Arjun Narsing KC, central members Sujata Koirala, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Bal Bahadur KC, Dr Shekhar Koirala, Dr Minendra Rijal, Dhanaraj Gurung, Gagan Thapa, Sarita Prasai, Kiran Yadav and others.

Central general convention of the party scheduled from November 25-29.

Source: National News Agency Nepal