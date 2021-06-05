General

Outgoing Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has expressed his commitments to the prosperity of the country no matter what his role would be in the future.

Talking to media persons at the UML headquarters today, he also offered congratulation and best wishes for the successful tenure of newly-appointed ministers in the Cabinet led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The central committee member of the CPN (UML) also welcomed the move to reshuffle the Cabinet reasoning that the Cabinet reshuffle acted on the right analysis of the political scenario developed of late.

He pledged his help in the move taken by PM Oli for the country’s political resolution. Gurung did his best in realising country’s goals of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’ while being in the position of minister and the government’s spokesperson.

Source: National News Agency Nepal