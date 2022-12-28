General

Immediate past Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has shifted from the Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar. Deuba moved out of Baluwatar after CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ was appointed to the post of Prime Minister on Sunday.

Deuba has moved to a rented house at Dhumbarahi as his private house based at Budhanilkantha is under repair, said Bhanu Deuba, leader Deuba’s personal secretary.

Outgoing Prime Minister had been residing in the PM’s official quarters since becoming the Prime Minister for the fifth time on July 12, 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal