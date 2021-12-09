General

More than 1.4 million doses of Moderna vaccine against coronavirus are arriving today.

Chief of Logistic Management Section of Department of Health Services, Surendra Chaurasiya, shared that 1.497 million doses of Moderna vaccine from COVAX facility are going to be brought. The vaccine would arrive in Kathmandu this afternoon from Qatar Airways.

Similarly, 600,000 doses of Covishield vaccine were brought from India on Wednesday from COVAX facility. Moderna vaccine would be administered to children aged between 12-17 years.

Chaurasiya further said that additional 1.965 million doses of Moderna vaccines is going to be brought on December 12.

According to the Department, the government has been making preparation to purchase and bring four million doses of Moderna and six million doses of Pfizer vaccines within December 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal