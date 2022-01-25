Health & Safety

More than 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaccine against coronavirus has arrived in Nepal.

According to Chief of Supplies Section, Department of Health Services, Management Division, Surendra Chaurasiya, 1.660 million doses of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 under COVAX facility and with World Bank support arrived here on Monday evening.

The Moderna vaccine would be administered to children between 12-17 years. Around 41.0 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus have arrived in Nepal so far, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal