A total of 1 million 848 thousand 588 people in Bagmati Province have got full dose of vaccine against COVID-19 so far.

According to the Social Development Ministry of the Province, 32 per cent of people above 18 years have been vaccinated with full dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in the province.

Fourteen percent population or 615 thousand 666 people of the Province have got first shot of the vaccine so far. Similarly, the number of people above 18 years have not been vaccinated even the first shot of vaccine against coronavirus is 3 million 364 thousand 106 which is 58 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, full dose of vaccine against COVID-19 has been administered to 4 million 895 thousand 152 people so far across the nation while 5 million 533 thousand 794 people have got the first dose so far.

Police have distributed masks to 1 million 102 thousand 322 people so far free of cost under 'Where is your mask' programme launched by the Nepal Police in order to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

According to the Nepal Police headquarters, the programme was launched from April 19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal