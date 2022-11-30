General

Over 10 million votes have been counted under the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

A total number of voters under the PR election towards the HoR was 17,908,850 votes and the preliminary estimate was that the voter turnout was 61 percent (10,973,027). Now the counting of around 900,000 votes remains.

According to updates by the Election Commission, main opposition CPN (UML) continues to take a lead in the vote count with 2,701,072 followed by the major ruling Nepali Congress ( NC) with 2,559,179. Similarly, the CPN (Maoist Center) has got 1,145,442.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 1,098,663 followed by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party with 571,175. The Janata Samajbadi Party has achieved 396,839, and the Janamat Party 360,669.

So far, the counting of votes under the first-past-the-post system for the HoR has completed in 161 constituencies out of 165.

The results in Sunsari-4, Syangja- 2, Dolakha and Bajura are awaited. The number of candidates to be elected under the PR system will be determined following the completion of vote count, and their elections will be based on the closed list of candidates earlier submitted by political parties taking part in the election.

It may be noted that re-voting is taking place in 10 polling centers in Dolakha tomorrow, December 1, while disputes regarding vote count in Syangja and Bajure will be settled soon, according to EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal